Comelec waiting if Bangsamoro parliamentary polls will be postponed

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Thursday said it is leaving the decision in the hands of Congress to postpone the first regular parliamentary polls in the Bangasamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a phone interview, Comelec chairman George Garcia said ''we will defer to the sound judgement and wisdom of Congress on this matter."

The Bangsamoro Parliament had adopted a resolution requesting the Senate and the House of Representatives to postpone the first regular parliamentary elections.

Thus, the term of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) could be extended until June 30, 2028 instead of ending on June 30, 2025.

BTA Floor Leader and Committee on Rules Chairperson Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, the call seeks to allow key issues to be addressed.

"The call for extending further the transition period stems from the legal, administrative, and political challenges presently confronting the region," said Dumama-Alba.

The BTA Resolution No. 641 was approved during the 79th session of the third regular session of the body last Tuesday.

Garcia said the Comelec will be pushing forward with their preparations for the elections until a decision by Congress. DMS