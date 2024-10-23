Duterte gets back at detractors, open to take neuropsychiatric exam

Vice President Sara Duterte shot back at all tirades against her following controversial remarks about the exhumation of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to hurl these to the West Philippine Sea and the beheading of the current chief executive.

Duterte said she is open to undergo a neuropsychiatric examination after she was criticized by several government officials who assailed her statements during her press conference last Friday.

"The problem now among politicians, they have never seen a politician who has nothing to lose..," she said referring to the attacks of Senator Francis Escudero, Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and what she called the young guns of the House of Representatives who described her and her statement as "unusual, unbecoming, unhinged, unsound mind and unstable."

As she also questioned the mental state of her detractors, Duterte also challenged all congressional candidates to undergo drug testing as soon as possible.

"As a voter, I demand that they also undergo drug testing. And to the public, as voters, you (should) demand that the congressional candidates should also undergo drug testing because if I am unstable, I think they are also unstable," she added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. chose not to respond to the statement of Duterte during the anniversary of the Philippine Coast Guard, his son Ilocos Norte Rep, Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, broke his silence saying that the vice president'' has crossed the line."

"As a son, I cannot stay silent while she threatens to exhume a former president and behead an incumbent one. Besides, her bizarre temper tantrum has been condemned by a nation horrified from such displays of insensitivity towards the dead and cruelty to the living," he said.

"Going ballistic was perhaps the self therapy she prescribed for herself. But she crossed the line, leaving the civic and civil space in which disagreements can be rationally argued. Let this be an opportune time to remind ourselves that we mustn't take our mental health for granted and that above all else I sincerely hope she is okay," he added.

However, Sandro still wished for the success of Duterte. "May she find the peace of mind and mental clarity that seems to be eluding her," the president's son said.

The Philippine Army said that only family members can request the exhumation of the remains of those who were laid at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"It is allowed as long as it is the immediate family members who requested the exhumation to transfer their loved ones," he said.

"Any members of the family who will request for the exhumation of their relatives at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, they should have a written approval or request. As long as they have that permit, and they have that authority, they are allowed to be exhumed as long as they are members of the immediate family," he explained. Robina Asido/DMS