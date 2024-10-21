Lebanon OFWs ''traumatized'' over conflict: group

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon expressed their concerns over the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group with many getting "traumatized", Migrante International said Sunday.

"We, Filipino migrant workers in Lebanon, and our families in the Philippines are deeply concerned about the escalating conflict in Lebanon," the group said.

"We fear for our safety and well-being. We are traumatized by the bombings and explosions, and we need immediate support and assistance," they added.

The OFWs urged the Marcos administration to release an "urgent, comprehensive blueprint for the facilitation of mass rescue, evacuation, and repatriation" of Filipinos there.

They also appealed to the Philippine government to have chartered flights to bring Filipinos and their dependents home and ground vehicles in Lebanon to transport Filipinos to evacuation centers or temporary shelters.

The OFWs also said the government must raise the number of ground personnel, who can conduct rescue operations and provide various forms of assistance.

Government data says a total of 525 OFWs, as well as 30 dependents have been repatriated from Lebanon. However, there are over 11,000 OFWs in that country. DMS