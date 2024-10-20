「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,810
$100=P5730

10月20日のまにら新聞から

Zamboanga police activates special task force to rescue abducted American

［ 130 words｜2024.10.20｜英字 (English) ］

ZAMBOANGA CITY? Zanboanga regional police activated a special task group to recover American Elliot Eastman, who was abducted by four armed men on Thursday, at Barangay Poblacion at Sibuco.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, the regional police director, said: '' “We are validating leads to ensure we are tracking the right group commander and we can build an airtight case.'

Masauding said police have reported no contact or demands from the

abductors “as of this time”.

Eastman, who is from Vermont, had been living in Barangay Poblacion for five months after marrying a resident. He was shot in the leg as he tried to escape and was brought to a motorboat on Thursday.

Masauding said all police units in the Zamboanga Peninsula were directed to stay alert and conduct checkpoints. DMS

前の記事2024年10月20日 次の記事2024年10月20日