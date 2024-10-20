Zamboanga police activates special task force to rescue abducted American

ZAMBOANGA CITY? Zanboanga regional police activated a special task group to recover American Elliot Eastman, who was abducted by four armed men on Thursday, at Barangay Poblacion at Sibuco.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, the regional police director, said: '' “We are validating leads to ensure we are tracking the right group commander and we can build an airtight case.'

Masauding said police have reported no contact or demands from the

abductors “as of this time”.

Eastman, who is from Vermont, had been living in Barangay Poblacion for five months after marrying a resident. He was shot in the leg as he tried to escape and was brought to a motorboat on Thursday.

Masauding said all police units in the Zamboanga Peninsula were directed to stay alert and conduct checkpoints. DMS