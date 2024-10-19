Sara claims Marcos has five impeachable offenses, but House will not impeach him

Vice President Sara Duterte listed five impeachable offenses of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte did not elaborate as she emphasized that it will not be passed in the House of Representatives.

"I have a list of the five impeachable offenses of BBM (Bongbong Marcos) but do you think it will pass in the House? Of course not," she said in a press conference on Friday.

The vice president also said she was used so that Marcos will win the 2022 presidential election.

Duterte explained that when Senator Imee Marcos requested her to run for vice president, she even suggested for them to encourage Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and Senator Manny Pacquiao instead of her.

"If I was used? Yes that's clear, when I asked why me and then she (Senator Imee Marcos) said we will lose from (former Vice President) Leni (Robredo) if you're not going to bring the Visayas. That is why I gave them options, Dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Manny Pacquiao, she said it will not work. On the part of Pacquiao she said Senator Manny Pacquiao refused. Of course they used me for them to win, that's obvious," she said.

After admitting that she was used by Marcos to win the previous election, Duterte said that it is not her fault that Marcos does not know how to lead the country.

"It's not my fault that we're on this road to hell, it's not my fault that the sitting president doesn't know how to rule. Is that my fault?," she said. Robina Asido/DMS