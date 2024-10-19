Four armed men abduct American in Zamboanga del Norte

An American was abducted by four armed men in Zamboanga del Norte on Thursday night making this the first such incident since 2020.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Zamboanga Regional Police, said Elliot Onil Eastman, 26, who was abducted at the vicinity of Sitio Tungawan, Barangay Poblacion, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte around 11 pm.

"He initially resisted, (but) he was unfortunately shot in the leg and later taken aboard a boat heading towards the high seas," he said.

In a radio interview, Col. Helen Galvez, Zamboanga Regional Police spokesperson, said based on an initial report, Eastman was in the house owned by the parents of his Filipina wife when he was abducted by four armed men.

Although the abductors introduced themselves as members of the law enforcers armed with M16 rifles, Galvez said police are conducting an investigation to identify the suspects.

"We haven't identified any group or any local criminals in the area it is still under investigation," she said

Galvez said the motive behind the abduction is the subject of the ongoing investigation. Police and military are conducting a pursuit operation.

"No one contacted us yet. There is no call for any ransom demand therefore we are still on investigation and pursuit operations by our law enforcement unit and our (Armed Forces of the Philippines) AFP counterpart," she said.

In a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, AFP spokesperson Col Francel Margareth Padilla assured that the military ''remains ready and available to support any necessary actions, including tracking and pursuit operations, should the PNP or any other law enforcement unit request our assistance."

Col. Louie Dema-ala, Philippine Army public affairs office chief,said based on their data the last abduction recorded in Mindanao was last 2020 when a Filipino- American was abducted by suspected Abu Sayyaf members in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte. Robina Asido/DMS