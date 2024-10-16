17 foreigners arrested for alleged cybercrime in Makati: NBI

Seventeen foreign nationals in Makati City were arrested due to alleged cybercrime activities, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the NBI said their Cybercrime Division (CCD) operatives, together with Makati police, arrested 15 Chinese nationals, one Malaysian and one Taiwanese on October 11.

The Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 147 issued the search warrant against a building at 3840 Mascardo street in Tejeros.

Authorities seized desktop computers, laptops, and cell phones used in scamming activities.

“They were all presented for inquest and they will be charged accordingly,” NBI Director Jaime Santiago said at a press briefing. Jaspearl Tan/DMS