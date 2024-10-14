Eight more OFWs return from Lebanon

Eight more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returned home from Lebanon on late Sunday, bringing the total to 450 workers and 28 dependents who arrived.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the OFWs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

"(They) have been repatriated through the government’s voluntary repatriation program," said the DMW.

There are around 11,000 Filipino workers in Lebanon.

The DMW said all OFW returnees will get financial assistance worth P75,000 each from the DMW and P75,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. DMS