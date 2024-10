Seventeen foreigners were arrested in a suspected scam hub in Makati City on Friday night, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said.

Armed with a search warrant, NBI cybercrime division agents raided a five-story building in Barangay Tejeros around 11 pm to nab the foreigners.

NBI director Jaime Santiago said in a message on Viber he has no report yet on the nationalities of the suspects. DMS