Authorities arrest South African found carrying illegal drugs at NAIA

A South African was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after he was found to be carrying around 6, 200 grams of methamphetamine in his luggage, police said Sunday.

The drug seizure is worth P42, 160,000, the police report said.

The suspect, named Philip Theunissen, was arrested Saturday evening by airport police, customs anti-drug operatives, the National Bureau of Investigation and police anti-drug group.

His black luggage contained ''one transparent plastic pouch wrapped with black duct tape and packaging tape containing more or less 6,200 grams of methamphetamine.'' DMS