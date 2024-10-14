DMW, DOJ going after syndicate recruiting Pinoys for offshore gaming operators in Laos

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Justice (DOJ) and law enforcement agencies are going after a syndicate recruiting Filipinos to work in offshore gaming operations in Laos.

According to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the syndicate was uncovered by Philippine Ambassador to Laos Deena Joy Amatong who sent home several Filipinos engaged in offshore gaming operations.

Cacdac was part of the Philippine delegation led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the ASEAN Summit in Laos.

While there, Cacdac was informed by Amatong that she sent home 160 Filipinos working in offshore gaming operations

“At patuloy ang pagma-manman ng sitwasyon sa mga POGO workers. Mayroon pa kaming naiwan doon na mga POGO workers na tinutulungan pa rin nila Ambassador Amatong,” Cacdac told the weekly news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

Cacdac said they are collecting the statement of each Filipino worker rescued from Laos in a bid to identify the recruiter. Presidential News Desk