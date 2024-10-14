PH engagement in Laos ASEAN summits productive ? Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reported a successful outcome of his participation in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Laos where he reiterated the country will defend its ''sovereignty'' in the West Philippine Sea

“I reaffirmed that the Philippines will continue to defend our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international law,” Marcos said in his arrival statement at the Villamor Air Base late Friday.

“The Philippines is continuing to strengthen its partnerships with all countries who share our values and our commitment to peace and the rule of law,” he said.

According to the President, ASEAN leaders agreed to closely work together in promoting sustainable agriculture to achieve long-term food security, collaborate to support the region’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and galvanize efforts to support the digital transformation of different economies.

There are also efforts in ASEAN to promote inclusive and sustainable tourism across the region, which would complement the Philippines’ initiatives in positioning itself as a prime destination for sustainable tourism, he said.

As to fighting climate change, the President said the Philippines is leading critical initiatives significant to the region’s future.

And as the country hosts the Loss and Damage Fund Board, the President said it is a privileged to play a strategic role in supporting the flow of climate finance to countries which are most vulnerable to climate change, as well as advocating for needed support and action on climate resilience.

To contribute to regional efforts to mitigate the devastating effects of natural disasters intensified by climate change, the Philippines is hosting the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction next week to cooperate with other countries on disaster preparedness and response, he said.

While at the regional event, the President said he also engaged with the business sector of ASEAN as well as with representatives of the youth in ASEAN to exchange ideas on how to best promote prosperity and welfare of the people and the entire region.

Marcos also expressed gratitude to Lao PDR for its successful chairmanship of the ASEAN this year, as he looks forward to Malaysia’s ASEAN hosting next year. Presidential News Desk