DOH alarmed over rising HIV cases

The Department of Health (DOH) said diagnosed cases of the human immunodeficency virus (HIV) have risen daily to 58 in the second quarter.

In 2023, DOH said '' there were 48 newly diagnosed daily (cases)''.

In a statement after the plenary meeting of the Philippine National AIDS Council (PNAC), the DOH said newly diagnosed HIV cases daily reached 13 in 2013.

"The Philippines has experienced the fastest-growing HIV epidemic in Asia and the Pacific," it said.

The health department also cited the increasing number of newly-diagnosed Advanced HIV Disease (AHD) cases.

"As of August 2024, there have been 40,934 reported cases, representing 30 percent of all cumulative cases since 1984," said the DOH.

The DOH said with many HIV cases diagnosed being AHDs, it has led to more recorded HIV deaths

"Annual fatalities are continuously increasing from less than 100 before 2011, to more than 400 by 2015, and reaching 879 in 2022," said the DOH.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged the public to get tested for HIV early to avoid its late detection. DMS