China insists South China Sea situation ''generally stable''

China insists that the situation in the South China Sea is "generally stable" despite the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) member states not to turn a blind eye to the its actions in the region.

"With the joint effort of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

"China remains committed to settling maritime differences with countries concerned through dialogue and consultation on the basis of respecting historical facts and international law," she added.

Mao made his remarks when asked for her comment on the recent call made by Marcos during the ASEAN summit in Laos.

In his intervention at the ASEAN Leaders Retreat, Marcos called "on all the ASEAN member states not to turn a blind eye to the aggressive, coercive, and illegal actions of an external power against an ASEAN member state."

“They run counter to one of ASEAN's purposes: to unite the region as a bulwark against external threats and conflicts, and ensure that each ASEAN Member State can lead its national existence free from interference, subversion, and coercion,” he said.

“Silence in the face of these violations diminishes ASEAN,” he added.

Mao reiterated that "China firmly opposes any infringement activities and provocations, and firmly safeguards its own territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests".

"China will continue to work with ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, actively advance the consultations of the code of conduct in the South China Sea, and jointly make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation," she said. Robina Asido/DMS