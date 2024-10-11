Marcos reaffirms support for ASEAN-Japan partnership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday assured Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that the Philippines will continue to support an enduring ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

During the 27th ASEAN-Japan Summit in Laos, Marcos referred to Japan as ASEAN’s trusted partner.

He also welcomed Japan’s commitment to the common vision of the two parties being “a world built on shared principles and values, the rule of law and good governance, and respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

“We appreciate Japan’s support for strengthening and promoting ASEAN Centrality, through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),” President Marcos said.

According to the President, ASEAN-Japan relations continue to fortify a rules-based Indo-Pacific region that is free and open through shared fundamental principles in fostering peace, stability, and prosperity.

Marcos said the region is now facing increasing problems, citing unilateral actions in the East South China Seas as risk to peace and stability.

He recognized Japan’s commitment as ASEAN’s partner for peace and stability through the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus.

The President also thanked Japan for its support as Partner for Co-Creation of Economy and Society of the Future through the mechanisms of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR), as well as the ASEAN-JICA Food Value Chain Development Project, promoting sustainable agriculture and food security.

“Together, we seek to strengthen resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems contributing to existing efforts in ensuring regional food security,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk