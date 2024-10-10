One dead, six injured due to shooting incident in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur

One died, while five others were injured in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur during the last day of the filing period of certificates of candidacy, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we recorded an incident, particularly in Shariff Aguak, in Maguindanao del Sur. Around noon, there was an incident where we recorded six victims. One died, while five were injured and are currently in the hospital as we speak,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said in an interview.

Fajardo said supporters of the incumbent and aspiring mayors clashed.

“It is still under investigation, but based on the investigation in Maguindanao del Sur, it appears that the two groups involved are the supporters of the incumbent mayor, and the other group is allegedly from his opponent, who filed his candidacy yesterday,” she said.

Aside from the incident in Maguindanao del Sur, Fajardo said the filing of candidacies nationwide was “peaceful”.

Earlier in a separate interview with dzBB, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the person filing his candidacy had a warrant of arrest.

''That’s why the warrant of arrest was served against him there, but they still allowed him to file a certificate of candidacy,” he added.

According to Garcia, the aspirant filed a certificate of acceptance and nomination without a certificate of candidacy, which the Comelec did not accept.

“When he left the main compound he told his supporters that he was not allowed to file his certificate of candidacy. That’s when things got heated. It so happened that the mayor and his camp were also there,” Garcia said.

“There was a shooting, but it happened outside the compound. It did not affect the area where the filing of certificates of candidacy was taking place,” he said.

'' We will take action for the 2025 national and local elections to prevent these kinds of incidents. That area is already marked for the deployment of additional forces,” Garcia said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS