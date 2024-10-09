Marcos arrives in Laos for ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have arrived at the Wattay International Airport for the four-day 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic of Republic.

The President and the Philippine delegation arrived at the airport at 3:16 pm local time. They were welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to Lao PDR, Deena Joy Amatong, along with other officials from the Philippine Embassy in Vientiane.

Lao PDR Minister of Mining and Energy Phoxay Xayasone and his wife Phonethida Sayida also welcomed Marcos and his delegation, along with Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Consular Department Soulisack Soulinthone and Protocol Department Deputy Director-General Outtama Sithiphong.

Straight from the airport, Marcos will meet the Filipino community in Lao PDR where he is expected to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring their welfare and their loved ones in the Philippines. Presidential News Desk