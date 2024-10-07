AFP, JUSMAG collaborate with Batanes for typhoon relief operations

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Joint US Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) coordinated with the local government of Batanes on Saturday to ensure effective relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon ''Julian''.

The Office of the AFP Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, represented by Lt. Col. Ariel Galimba and JUSMAG Chief Col Edward Evans made a courtesy visit to Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco.

They emphasized the importance of close collaboration with local authorities to streamline logistics and ensure that vital resources reach the most severely impacted areas.

The JUSMAG team, along with representatives from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) also collaborated with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to distribute foreign disaster relief supplies swiftly to affected communities in Batanes.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, in a statement, said: ''We are deeply thankful to the US government for their swift response and unwavering support during this critical time.''

''Their assistance is vital as we work to rebuild and provide for our communities affected by the super typhoon,'' added Teodoro.

Earlier Sunday, two US Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft carrying personnel and equipment to facilitate foreign disaster relief supplies arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

These aircraft, deployed from III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa are supporting the transportation of essential aid under the direction of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The KC-130Js proceeded to Laoag Airport after finding out that the runway at Batanes airport might be compromised due to the heavy weight of the aircraft.

The goods will be sent to Batanes using US MV2 and CH5-1 aircraft.

The following items will be sent: 1,000 Department of Social Welfare and Development family food packs; 1,000 Office of Civil Defense shelter repair kits; 2,500 International Organization for Migration graded tarpaulin sheets and 1,000 IOM kitchen sets. AFP Public Affairs Office