Marcos creates new special economic zone in Tarlac

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 701 creating and designating a parcel of land in Barangay Lourdes in Tarlac City as Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

Proclamation No. 701 was issued pursuant to Republic Act No. 7916 or the “Special Economic Zone Act of 1995,” following the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

The new SEZ, which has a total area of two million square meters, will be known as the TARI Estate. Presidential News Desk