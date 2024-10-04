Re-electionist senators Dela Rosa, Go file certificates of candidacies

Allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte and an ailing vice presidential candidate led those who filed their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 national and local elections on the third day Thursday at the Commission on Elections Tent City of the Manila Hotel.

Reelectionist Senators Ronald Dela Rosa and Bong Go, along with veteran actor Phillip Salvador, filed their COCs under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP).

Willie Ong, a doctor who was presidential candidate Isko Moreno's running mate in 2022, filed his COC through his wife. Ong, who sought treatment for his sarcoma in Singapore, earlier said he would seek a senatorial slot. He plans to arrive in December.

A survey by OCTA Research showed Ong at the bottom half of the top 12 senatorial aspirants.

Asked if his ties with Duterte could work against him, Dela Rosa said: '' I leave it up to the people. The people know very well what is the real score.''

Outgoing Senator Grace Poe accompanied her son as they put forward the FPJ Panday Bayanihan party-list race to continue the legacy of the late movie legend Fernando Poe Jr., also known as FPJ.

In an interview, FPJ party-list 1st nominee Brian Llamanzares said they will focus on three advocacies: food, progress, and justice.

In a press conference late Thursday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the filing of certificates of candidacies remains peaceful.

"There has been no incidents of violence and irregularities in all COC filing sites. It is still generally peaceful," said Garcia.

However, in the northern province of Abra, no candidate for Congress down to the Sangguniang Bayan in the 15 towns have filed their candidacies.

There are 39 senatorial aspirants and 35 party-lists that have filed their certificates of candidacies and certificates of nomination and certificates of acceptance of nominations. DMS