PH, Qatar vow to further strengthen bilateral ties

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Qatari Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Saad Nasser Abdullah Al-Homidi, agreed on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Qatari ambassador paid a courtesy visit to Marcos at Malacanan Palace on the same day.

In his message to the ambassador, Marcos recalled the significant visit of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in April this year, which signified the “very strong connection” between their nations..

“We made a very strong connection, and I think that will be always good for both our countries,” Marcos told the Qatari ambassador, referring to the Amir’s visit this year.

Marcos met with the Qatari Amir on April 22 and discussed ways of strengthening political relations between the two countries and exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.

For his part, the Qatari Ambassador expressed to President Marcos that they are “happy to be in cooperation” with the Philippines, and extended their gratitude for the government’s warm welcome during the Qatari Amir’s visit to the country.

“We are more happy to be in cooperation. We work a lot of projects ? and we try to be stronger on this relationship,” the Qatari Ambassador told President Marcos, referring to the bilateral relationships between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Qatar were established on May 5, 1981. Qatar is second home to an estimated 242,609 Filipinos.