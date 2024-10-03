Gov’t exploring all options to evacuate OFWs in Lebanon : DMW

The government is considering all possible options to evacuate the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in conflict-hit Lebanon.

At a press briefing in Malacanang on Wednesday, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the government is exploring evacuation by air, land, and sea to bring the OFWs to safer locations.

“The original flight that will accommodate 15 overseas Filipino workers sana na makabalik was on September 25 but that did not push through because the flight was cancelled. So we took the liberty of chartering a flight. So mayroon na po tayong kausap,” Olalia said.

“But should the air route be impossible because pwede pong isarado nila ‘yung airport doon sa Beirut, mayroon na po tayong alternative. Iyong land route natin naka-ready na going to Damascus, pinag-uusapan na po namin ‘yan,” he added.

Olalia said the government is also prepared to evacuate OFWs via sea travel if necessary.

“Yes, mayroon na rin po kaming kinakausap na mga maritime vessels. We are not at the liberty to disclose kung sino-sino ‘yun but nandoon na po ‘yung ating options,” he said.

He said all Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in the Middle East are ready to help facilitate the evacuation and repatriation of OFWs amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Olalia said the DMW is “working around the clock” to provide the safest possible route to evacuate the OFWs, not just in Lebanon but also in Israel.

There are presently 101 Filipino workers in four shelters ready to be repatriated, according to Olalia.

He said each OFW to be repatriated will receive P150,000 financial aid from DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). Presidential News Desk