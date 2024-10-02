Marcos orders power, water fully restored in Marawi by December

Marawi residents may soon have steady water and electricity as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered all vital utility projects restored by December.

"I wish to relay to our kababayans (citizens) in Marawi that we are expediting the completion of water and electricity access to ensure that all vital utilities will be restored by December," he said in a social media post on Tuesday evening.

In a sectoral meeting, Office of the Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehabilitation (OPAMR) Secretary Nasser Pangandaman Sr.said the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) is set to complete its bulk water project in Marawi City.

"LWUA has committed to finish the project within four months, or before the end of 2024," Pangandaman said.

Seventy percent of Marawi's population of around 200,000 returned. Most are living in temporary shelters.

Marcos expressed concern over the slow pace of the completion of the rehabilitation.

“The brownout, you can live with it. But with water, you cannot do anything without it," Marcos said in Filipino.

Marawi City was the site of a five-month battle between government troops and the joint forces of the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute Group in 2017. Nearly 1,000 militants and around 160 soldiers perished.

Rehabilitation efforts started in October 2017 after the end of the conflict. DMS