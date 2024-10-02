Performance and trust ratings of Marcos, Duterte decline: Pulse Asia

Performance and trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte went down in September, a Pulse Asia survey said Monday.

The nationwide survey that was conducted from September 6 to 13, 2024 used face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adult representatives aged 18 years old and above.

The survey shows the approval rating of Marcos dropped from 53 percent last June to 50 percent in previous month while Duterte's fell from 69 percent in June to 60 percent in September.

In the same period, the trust rating of Marcos went down by two percent from 52 percent to 50 percent while Duterte also lost 10 percent from 71 percent to 61 percent.

Despite the decrease, Duterte's performance and trust ratings remain higher than Marcos. Robina Asido/DMS