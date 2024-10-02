Tulfo tops SWS senatorial survey;

House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo topped a senatorial survey released by Social Weather Stations Tuesday as the first day of the filing of certificate of candidacy took place.

Tulfo's rating rose from 51 percent in March to 54 percent in September in the survey which SWS said was commissioned by Stratbase Consultancy.

At second place was former Senator Tito Sotto with 34 percent, up from 31 percent and Senator Pia Cayetrano, who had 31 percent from 26 percent.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, ranked second with 36 percent in March, went down to 25 percent in the September tally. He is for fourth to fifth with Senator Imee Marcos, who is running as an independent. She saw her rating rise from 22 percent to 25 percent.

Tied for sixth to seventh were ex-Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr with 24 percent, up from 20 percent, and Senator Bong Revilla, at 24 percent from 20 percent.

At eighth place is Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, who jumped from a tie for 20th to 24th places with 10 percent to 21 percent.

Outgoing Makati Mayor Abby Binay and Senator Lito Lapid are tied ninth to tenth places with 20 percent.

Tied from 11th place to 13th place were former Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and Senator Bong Go, all with 18 percent. Senator Francis Tolentino was 14th with 17 percent. DMS