Senator Binay to run for Makati mayor

Senator Nancy Binay, whose term will end in 2025, filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for mayor of Makati City on Tuesday.

Running under the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) party, Binay presented her COC on the first day of filing for the 2025 elections at the Commission on Elections office in Makati .

She was accompanied by former Makati Rep. Monsour del Rosario, who will be her vice mayor and councilors.

In a press conference held after the filing, the senator said there is no need to compare her and her sister Makati Mayor Abby Binay and addressed that her sister's appeal for her not to run and compete against her husband is "moot and academic".

The mayor's husband is Makati Rep. Luis Campos Jr.

On the verge of tears, the senator said there is no chance for her to communicate with her sister. However, despite the rift with her sister, the senator expressed support for the mayor's quest for the Upper House.

Binay expressed hope that Campos will not compete against her.

"So there's this possibility that my sister will convince him and tell her husband directly to not run and just give the mayoral post to her elder sister" she said. Marie Manalili/DMS