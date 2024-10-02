Digital content creator of Japanese descent seeks House slot

A digital content creator of Japanese descent is seeking a seat in the House of Representatives through a party list.

Norris John Okamoto, the first nominee of Liga ng Nagkakaisang Mahihirap (LINGAP) party list, filed his certificate of nomination and acceptance at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday.

In his speech after filing the CONA, he vowed to help the poorest of the poor.

“I will be your voice and I will not give up,” he said.

“When I started, my content was focused on helping people, so I will not stop,” he added.

Okamoto's father is also of Japanese descent while his mother is from Ifugao mother.

He runs a charity motor vlog on YouTube which has over 315,000 subscribers.

Okamato is the barangay captain of Barangay Don Mariano Marcos in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

He was an actor who previously starred in indie films including Batang Ifugao, Boy Onse, and Ken at Abel.

Seventeen senatorial aspirants and 15 party-list organizations have formalized their bids to run in the May 2025 elections.

"It is really usually this slow in the filing of COCs on the first day. This number at the national candidates is just normal, right about the average," said Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia.

Other partylist nominees who filed their CONAs include former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza for Bahay, ex Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Neri Colmenares and former Energy Undersecretary Astra Pimentel-Naik of the Ang Bumbero ng Pilipinas.

Senatorial aspirants who filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) include Senator Francis Tolentino, Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert Lee of Aksyon Demokratiko, and former presidential candidate Joey Montemayor.

Daniel Magtira, who once claimed he was Kris Aquino's boyfriend, also filed his certificate of candidacy for senator. He added he would like to marry re-electionist Senator Imee Marcos. Jaspearl Tan/DMS