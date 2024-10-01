Festive atmosphere expected as bets file candidacies from October 1 to 8 for 2025 polls

Marching bands, big tarpaulins and supporters are expected to greet their candidates in the midterm election as they file their certificates of candidacy at the national Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices and in their areas for seven days starting Tuesday.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said: '' Since there is no premature campaigning, we can expect the fiesta atmosphere, street dancing, marching bands, concerts, feeding program, raising of hands, uniform colored shirts, and we cannot do anything about it."

"Even if we don't agree with it, let us remember that we respect and acknowledge the decision of the Supreme Court. Thus, that is what we will implement," he added.

The poll chief, however, stressed that they will strictly implement the rule on the limited number of companions in the venues for the filing of certificates of candidacies.

Candidates for senator will only be allowed four companions.

"To the COC filers and their companions, don't test us. There is limited space in the venue," said Garcia.

Garcia said they have completed their preparations, especially at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel, where the certificates of candidacies of senatorial aspirants and the Certificate of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination of party-list nominees.

A total of 18,272 positions will be up for grabs in forthcoming midterm polls.

This includes the seats for 12 senators, 63 party-list representatives, and 254 members of the House of Representatives.

Also up for grabs are seats for 82 governors, 82 vice governors, 800 members of Sangguniang Panlalawigan, 149 city mayors, 149 city vice mayors, 1,682 members of Sangguniang Panlungsod, 1,493 municipal mayors, 1,493 municipal vice mayors, and 11,948 members of Sangguniang Bayan.

"Easily, we can have 500,000 aspirants in the 2025 national and local and Bangsamoro parliamentary elections," said Garcia. DMS