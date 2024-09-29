「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,870
$100=P5580

9月29日のまにら新聞から

Human rights lawyer seeks partylist route for 2025 election

［ 75 words｜2024.9.29｜英字 (English) ］

Human rights lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno, who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate twice, was named by Akbayan's partylist as its first nominee for the 2025 midterm elections.

Diokno is the chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), a nationwide organization of human rights lawyers.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Diokno said: '' We shall buckle down on protecting the welfare of the Filipino people, upholding our democracy and holding the corrupt accountable.” DMS

前の記事2024年9月29日