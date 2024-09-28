China Coast Guard ''supervised'' resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal

The rotation and resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal (Ren'ai Reef) on Wednesday was allegedly "questioned", "confirmed" and "supervised" by the China Coast Guard (CCG), its spokesperson claimed on Friday.

In a statement, Liu Dejun, spokesperson of the China Coast Guard. said the RoRe mission for the grounded vintage World War II Philippine Navy vessel in Ayungin Shoal was done "in accordance with the temporary arrangement reached by China and the Philippines."

"The China Coast Guard questioned and confirmed the Philippine ship and supervised it throughout the process," said Liu.

"It is hoped that the Philippines will keep its promise, work with China halfway, and jointly control the situation at sea," he added.

Liu noted that "the China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in the Nansha Islands, including Ren'ai Reef, and its surrounding waters in accordance with the law."

Col. Francel Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the RoRe mission was completed without interference despite the presence of Chinese vessels monitored in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.

The RoRe was executed two weeks after the second Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting between Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the People's Republic of China Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of the Philippines Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro in Beijing last September 11. Robina Asido/DMS