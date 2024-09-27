''Strong support'' continues to Philippines even after new Japan PM

Senior Adviser to the Minister of Defense Takami Yasuhiro assures Japan's "strong support" to the Philippines despite the expected changes in leadership as the election for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will be held on Friday.

Since the LDP dominates the Diet, the winner of the LDP election usually becomes the prime minister.

"Well thank you for pointing it out the prime minister will be changed in Japan soon but with regards to that whoever becomes the prime minister there will be no change with regards to the strong support that we currently have, a partnership (between) Philippines and Japan on this aspect so don't worry on that matter," Takami said in a press conference at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS) in Pasay City on Thursday.

Takami said the Japanese government joined the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS) for the first time as part of its efforts to support the modernization of the Philippine security forces.

"This is our first participation as a government and this is in line with our direction on further providing security and defense for the Philippines and other countries," he said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun in Pasay on Wednesday.

Takami said the Japanese government's participation in the ADAS, aims to strengthen the Philippine-Japan relations and contribute to the peace and stability in the region.

"I just want to also mention that we're not here literally to just sell equipment but we're here to actually connect and deepen the bond of Philippines and Japan on this defense aspect and at the same time this actually connects to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region as well," he said.

"With this participation here in ADAS and on joining this exhibit, this is one way for us to actually deepen and heighten the relationship of the government to government, the army to army relationship (that) we have ...," he added.

During his visit in the Philippine in 2023, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio agreed to provide coastal surveillance radar units for the Philippine Navy as part of Japan's first cooperation project in the world under its newly established Official Security Assistance (OSA) program.

The premier assures that "Japan will continue to contribute to the enhancement of the Philippines’ security capabilities, thereby contributing to regional peace and stability."

It can be recalled that aside from the total of 12 multi-role response vessels, Japan will also provide five additional 97 meter MRRVs for the Philippine Coast Guard.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) also provided five Beechcraft King Air TC-90 patrol airplanes for the Philippine Navy whose delivery was completed in 2018. DMS