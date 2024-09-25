Kabataan Partylist bares their list of nominees for the 2025 polls.

Youth sectoral party announced their set of nominees for the 2025 midterm elections in their 2024 Kabataan National Convention held in Manila on Tuesday.

First in their lineup is the former Executive Vice President and Kabataan Partylist Lawyer Atty. Renee Co, followed in order by Jose Paolo Echavez, John Peter “Jpeg” Garcia, Gabriel Siscar, Jayvie Cabajes, Mia Angela Simon, Kjerrimyr "Kej" Andres, Crimson Labinghisa, Ma. Melissa Angelica “Lisse” C. De Vera, Hayme Alegre.

After the announcement of the line-up, the top three of the nominees shared that prior the event, they held an internal meeting within the partylist and agreed on three resolutions for the upcoming elections including the 10-point youth agenda, endorsing the senatorial slate of the Makabayan Coalition, and a resolution on condemning the rotten politics of the current administration.

The resolutions are said to serve as the commitment of the partylist for the specific goals indicated in it.

Atty. Renee Co shared that their purpose as individuals who dream of free, affordable, and quality education is for the same education to be used in serving more Filipinos in the near future.

"The Kabataan Partylist will do this all together with our partner organization and alliest towards the 2025 elections." Co said.

"Join us as we continue to fight for advocacies that will help to aid your demands and advocacies for the future that we, ourselves, will make together. And this starts once we have free, affordable, and quality education." she added. Marie Manalili/DMS