Coast Guard, AFP patrolling WPS, says National Maritime Council

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) continue to conduct maritime patrols within the country’s territories amid the pullout of BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal.

National Maritime Council (NMC) spokesman Alexander Lopez on Saturday said that the pullout of Magbanua from Escoda Shoal does not signify conceding part of the Philippine maritime domain

Lopez told the weekly news forum in Quezon City that the withdrawal of Magbanua from Escoda Shoal was an “operational adjustment.”

“Nagkaroon tayo ng operation(al) adjustment,” Lopez said. “Iyong mas magandang larawan … ang tawag natin doon ‘maritime domain awareness’ ay nandoon pa rin, hindi nabawasan … kung hindi pinapaigting pa natin in combination with other approaches ? technical and, you know, with our assets.”

Earlier, the National Security Council (NSC) revealed the government sent a ship to replace Magbanua in the area.

Lopez though refused to disclose further details on the operations of the new vessel, citing security issues.

“Hindi ko puwedeng sabihin kung whether umangkla siya o naglalayag. Basta ang sabi ko kanina, nag-adjust na tayo ? nag-adjust tayo ng ating operational concept o modality,” he said. Presidential News Desk