China sends at least 8 ships to disputed shoal as Philippines deploys vessel

China deployed at least eight militia ships to Escoda Shoal following the Philippines’ deployment of a ship to replace the 97-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua to the shoal, a maritime expert said Saturday.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, retired US Air Force Col. Ray Powell said: “This morning 8 additional Chinese Qiong Sansha Yu militia ships deployed from Mischief Reef to Sabina Shoal, as 2 more deployed to 2nd Thomas Shoal.''

''Meanwhile, China Coast Guard 5205 has raced southeast to within 40nm (nautical miles) of the Philippines' island of Palawan,'' he added.

“What generated this sudden activity is unclear,” he said.

On Sunday, Powell reposted a report by a group called the Maritime Awareness Daily that there were 21 Chinese ships in Escoda Shoal, of which 18 were fishing vessels.

According to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the replacement ship did not experience any harassment on its way to Escoda Shoal.

“There was no report of adverse situation,” Gavan told reporters on Sunday.

In a forum on Saturday, National Maritime Council (NMC) spokesperson Vice Admiral Alexander Lopez said without details that the vessel replacing BRP Teresa Magbanua was either approaching the shoal or arrived there. Jaspearl Tan/DMS