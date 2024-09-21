Liberal Party forms partylist led by de Lima for 2025 polls

The Liberal Party announced it has formed a partylist for the 2025 midterm elections, former Senator Leila de Lima said Friday.

Under the Mamamayang Liberal (ML) partylist, the sectoral wing of the Liberal Party, de Lima accepted the lead nomination alongside former congressmen Teddy Baguilat and Erin Tanada. This was decided during a meeting of the Liberal Party's executive council.

De Lima was detained for almost seven years due to accusations of her involvement in drug-related charges. In June 2024 she was cleared of the charges against her.

In an interview with One News' Storycon, De Lima said while LP remains as a traditional political party, " we wanted to be more dynamic, and more receptive, and more cognisant of the present situation where powerful blocs are fighting it out".

She said the sectoral wing of the LP has a distinct way to cater various sectoral marginalized sectors despite the claims of having no presence and being elitists.

Former Senator Francisco Pangilinan announced his bid for Senate.

De Lima said former Vice President Leni Robredo will run for mayor in Naga City. Robredo's late husband, Jesse, was Naga City mayor and winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Marie Manalili