Gov't will not abandon ARBs in quest for land: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday assured Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Panay Island that the administration will not abandon them in their quest to own land they have been tilling for years.

In his speech during the distribution of E-titles and Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) in Passi City, Iloilo, Marcos said the government is aware of all the challenges the ARBs are facing in acquiring the lands they are tilling.

“Pero ito ang pangako namin ? hindi namin kayo pababayaan. Lahat ng ito ay bahagi ng mas malaking layunin na tiyakin na walang magsasakang maiiwan,” Marcos told the ARBs.

“Kaya po sa araw na ito, hindi lang tayo nagdiriwang ng mga numero. Ang tunay na selebrasyon ay ang inyong tagumpay?ang bawat pamilyang may lupa, ang bawat magsasakang hindi na mangungupahan pa,” he added.

On the same day, Marcos distributed 1,725 electronic titles and 207 CLOAs to 1,932 ARBs in Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Guimaras.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos said the distribution of the e-titles and CLOAs is a dream come true not only for the ARBs but also for the government in fulfilling its promise to Filipino farmers. Presidential News Desk