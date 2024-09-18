Health secretary welcomes move to fine persons playing or bathing in flood waters

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa welcomed a resolution by Metro Manila mayors to ban people, especially children, from playing in floods where they would be infected by leptospirosis.

Herbosa told a press conference on Tuesday, 30 have died from the diseases. ''We have about 30 deaths, since August 30, that's high,'' he said.

Having leptospirosis '' is really costly'', he explained. ''You will be placed in ICU (intensive care units) and then you can also die,'' Herbosa added.

''So I am very happy as a secretary of health that local chief executives supported us,'' said Herbosa.

Under the resolution, local government units (LGU) are encouraged to release ordinances, which will ban people from playing and bathing in flood waters.

San Juan imposed a P500 to P1,000 fine to children, who will violate the ban. For adults, they have to pay P1,000 to P2,000. DMS