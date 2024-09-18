Japan, PH air forces to conduct exercises in Cebu

By Robina Asido

Japan and the Philippines' air forces are set to conduct airdrop and mass evacuation exercises in a joint training in Cebu next month.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force public affairs chief, said the third iteration of Doshin-Bayanihan will be conducted from October 2 to 6.

"As expected this will be focused on HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster response) operations were going to conduct aerial drops as well as subject matter experts exchanges and exercises on mass casualty evacuation," she said.

Castillo did not say how many Japanese and Philippine Air Force troops will join the exercises that will be held in Mactan, Cebu, but she noted that the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) is expected to bring their aircraft.

Castillo said during this year's iteration both air forces will share their best practices based on their experiences in the past two years.

She said the last iteration of Doshin-Bayanihan was conducted in Pampanga last 2022 where aside from HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response) and search and rescue both PAF and JASDF also trained in warning and surveillance related activities.

It can be noted that the 2nd iteration of Doshin-Bayanihan last 2022 that was participated by a total of 309 PAF and 16 JASDF personnel was much bigger than last 2021 exercises which was just joined by 20 PAF and 12 JASDF troops. DMS