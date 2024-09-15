DA sees lower prices of agri products next month

Lower prices of agricultural products are seen next month following the issuance of Executive Order 62, which mandated the reduction of tariffs, an official of the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Saturday.

“At ayon na rin sa pagtaya ni (DA) Secretary (Francisco) Tiu-Laurel, by October mararamdaman na rin natin iyong pagbaba (ng prices) because of EO62 doon sa pagbaba ng taripa from 35 to 15 percent,” Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said.

De Mesa made the remark when asked about rice prices.

In a news forum in Quezon City, De Mesa stressed that the public can expect lower prices of rice as well as other agricultural products.

“So, iyong mga hakbangin na ito kumbaga sabay-sabay, sunud-sunod eventually it will come together to bring down the crisis hindi lang ng palay kundi pa ng ibang key agricultural commodities,” De Mesa said.

President Marcos has officially ordered a tariff cut on rice and other select products through EO 62, which he signed on June 20.

According to De Mesa, DA Secretary Laurel had recommended to President Marcos and to the whole Cabinet the periodic review of the lowering of the tariffs every four months.

“Pero sa ngayon, hanggang November kasi iyong susunod na review the Department (of Agriculture) does not see the need na baguhin pa iyong existing tariff as per the existing EO dahil nga hindi pa naman…kakasimula pa lang eh. And eventually siguro sa susunod na review doon natin makita, but for now it will stay,” De Mesa said. Presidential News Desk