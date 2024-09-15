DA assures stable supply, prices of meat, onion during holiday season

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has assured the public of a stable supply of meat and onions, as well as stable prices of basic commodities, particularly during the holiday season, as a result of government interventions.

“Sa karneng baboy dahil importante iyan sa atin, panahon ng holiday season, medyo bumaba iyon presyo ? nakakita tayo ng P260 kada kilo because of the initial scare because of ASF (African Swine Fever). Pero unti-unti na ring bumabalik iyong prevailing prices natin ngayon, nasa P320 per kilo,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

“At, iyong in terms sa supply ay bumabalik na po ulit sa dati at nakaprograma na naman din iyong importation natin ng karneng baboy at karneng manok, kasama na iyong baka. So, you can expect na kasapatan po ng supply natin ngayong darating na holiday season,” he said.

De Mesa said the price of onions and their supply remain stable at this time, pointing out the price of red onions ranges from P75 to P120 per kilo.

The public should not expect an increase in the price of red onions, De Mesa said, adding there was a good harvest in the last season.

“More than 30 percent noong area increase na harvest natin at possibleng tumaas, tumagal pa hanggang first quarter next year iyong current supply, but of course nakahanda palagi ang DA,” he explained.

“Doon naman sa yellow onion na puting sibuyas, nag-utos na si Secretary (Francisco Tiu Laurel) ng additional importation na 6,000 metric tons lamang at dahan, dahan iyong pagdating dito hanggang December, in time for the harvest ulit ng puting sibuyas ng last quarter of the year hanggang first quarter ng susunod na taon.”

The price of imported white onions ranges from P100 to P120, said the agriculture official. He added that DA’s interventions have reduced onion prices from P250 early this year to P75 to P120.

Asked to comment on the entry of imported onions, De Mesa replied that imports have started to arrive gradually. Presidential News Desk