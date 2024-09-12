Pagasa to use AI in making frequent weather forecasts

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) soon in weather forecasting, Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidium Jr. said on Wednesday

In the Senate budget hearing of the Department of Science and Technology and its attached agencies, Solidium said that using AI will benefit the public by providing better information.

"Instead of the every three hours weather forecast, we are targeting every 15 minutes instead," Solidium said.

Solidium also added that AI will help in extending the weather forecast for the next 14 days instead of the usual five days.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, chair of the Senate Subcommittee questioned why the forecasts are inaccurate, citing that in other countries where they are able to forecast rains in particular times of the day.

Solidium said what Pagasa usually does is instead of determining when it will rain, they do an impact-based forecasting that will show the possible effects of the rain so that a proper response will follow.

On the other hand, Pagasa Administrator Nathaniel Servando said that while there is a need for 21 Doppler radar units to measure rainfall, there are 19 but only 11 are operational.

Five radar units are damaged and three have to be replaced.

Zubiri expressed his support in funding the repair and replacement of the radar, adding that the President should be informed about it immediately.

During a press briefing on September 5, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed Pagasa to be more 'dynamic' in making weather forecasts and issuing public advisories especially during typhoons.

“We will have to look very, very closely at your forecasting, the meteorology assessment is the one that will guide our response" Marcos said. Marie Manalili/DMS