Guo cited in contempt for the 2nd time by Senate committee

Dismissed Tarlac town mayor Alice Guo was cited in contempt for a second time during a Senate probe on Monday after she refused to answer questions from lawmakers.

During a hearing on illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, Guo played coy and deflected queries by senators regarding her escape to Indonesia.

“I move to cite Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, in contempt of the Senate testifying falsely and evasively before this committee,” said Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the panel.

Senators Joel Villanueva and JV Ejercito seconded the motion.

“With the motion duly seconded by Senator JV and Senator Joel, you are hereby cited in contempt. You will remain in the custody of the Senate until the conclusion of this committee’s inquiry or until you finally recognize the authority of this body and grant even a semblance of respect for the laws of this country,” Hontiveros said.

“The committee will coordinate with any court ordering your detention,” she added.

Guo told the senators that she left the country by boat, but later confirmed that she rode a yacht.

Senators then asked who owned the yacht and who facilitated her escape.

“Senator, I really don’t know who owns the yacht,” Guo said.

“That is impossible. It was right for us to cite you in contempt. The answers are unbelievable,” Hontiveros responded.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa then asked if she at least knew who facilitated the process for her and her associates to be able to ride the yacht.

“Is it okay if I don’t discuss it with you? I’m scared,” Guo said.

The senators refused her request.

“Madam Chair, I really want to say who, but I can’t tell the public,” she said.

Hontiveros and Ejercito then ordered her to write down the names on paper and which port the yacht came from.

“Senator, if I write it down, can you please not discuss it with the public?” Guo said.

“Miss Alice, please do not tell the senators what to do with the information. It’s like pulling teeth. Write it on paper and we will appreciate it,” an irked Hontiveros responded.

“I hope you understand that I am really scared,” Guo said.

Ejercito was also outraged when Guo reiterated that she would like to discuss it with the senators but she was fearing for her life.

“If you really want to discuss it, then tell us. You’re annoying. You’re really infuriating,” Ejercito said.

“Miss Alice, you are under the custody of the PNP (Philippine National Police), how can you be killed there?” Hontiveros said.

“Yes, I know I’m very, very, very safe, but I worry about what would happen to me after the hearing,” Guo answered.

She also denied that she was Guo Hua Ping despite the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) saying she had matching fingerprints.

Guo was sent back to the PNP custodial center after the hearing was suspended.

She returned to the Philippines last Friday after she was arrested by police in Indonesia. Jaspearl Tan/DMS