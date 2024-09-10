Philippines reports six more mpox cases

Six more mpox cases were detected in the Philippines bringing the total number to 23 of which 14 are active, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

In a press conference, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said: "All confirmed cases belong to Clade II variants. The old variant. There have been no detected Clade I case so far."

"They are not epidemiologically linked. Each case that we found is independent. All their close contacts are negative," he furthered.

Herbosa said the six new cases are males, and had sexual contacts, including those with anonymous partners.

Four cases are from the National Capital Region while Calabarzon and Cagayan Valley has one each.

"None of them were hospitalized and are serious. It's a self-limiting disease," pointed Herbosa.

The health chief said the increase in the number of mpox patients should be expected as the DOH has enhanced testing suspected cases.

"There is no cause for alarm for mpox. If you look at the numbers, they went up because we increased our testing," said Herbosa.

"This disease can easily be controlled. It won't spread easily. No mask mandate. No border control. No lockdown. These measures won't prevent mpox, hand washing frequently will," said Herbosa. DMS