End-August GIR level rises to $106.9 billion

Gross international reserves (GIR) level, based on preliminary data, rose to $106.9 billion as of end-August from the end-July level of $106.7 billion

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.9 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Moreover, it is also about 6.1 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.7 times based on residual maturity.

The month-on-month increase in the GIR level reflected mainly the net income from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) investments abroad.

Similarly, the net international reserves, which refers to the difference between the BSP’s reserve assets (GIR) and reserve liabilities (short-term foreign debt and credit and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)), increased by $0.2 billion to $106.9 billion as of end-August from the end-July level of $106.7 billion. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas