Around 1.3 million liters of fuel siphoned from sunken motor tanker in Limay : PCG

Around 1.3 million liters of fuel have been siphoned from motor tanker Terranova which sank in Limay, Bataan last month, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday.

The PCG said that as of Saturday, contracted salvor Harbor Star reported they have collected 1,296,069 liters of oily waste from the tanker.

The salvor added that the oily waste flow during the operation was 8,690 liters per hour.

PCG personnel conducted an aerial survey while BRP Sindangan monitored and agitated the oil sheen at ground zero.

The PCG said that for the motor tanker Jason Bradley, which sank off the waters of Mariveles Bataan, the Oil Spill Response Teampatrolled the coastline and observed no oil sheen. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

