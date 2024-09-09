QC records two mpox cases

The Quezon City government reported on Saturday two more mpox cases in the city.

In a statement, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (QCESD) said that the two new mpox cases were both males.

The first case, a 29-year-old male began experiencing a mouth lesion on August 21. He was tested on August 28 and had a positive result on August 30.

The third case, a 36-year-old male, had a fever on August 26 and had an onset of rash on August 27. His sample was sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and came back positive on September 5.

Both cases are undergoing home isolation and being provided needed medical attention, the statement said.

The Department of Health earlier announced that there are eight active mpox cases in the country.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said it has started contact tracing efforts and is monitoring the close contacts of the cases.

The city government reported its first case of mpox two weeks ago, which is a 37-year-old man who is currently undergoing home isolation and treatment.

It created QC Task Force MPOX to strengthen its response to mpox. Jaspearl Tan/DMS