HIV cases could reach 215,000 by end of the year: DOH

Cases of people living with the human immunodeficency virus are projected to surpass 215,000 by the end of the year, based on the estimates of the Department of Health (DOH).

"The latest Philippine HIV estimates show that by the end of 2024, there will be 215,400 estimated People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country," said the DOH.

From January 1984 to December 2023, DOH said there have been 129,767 such cases reported.

For the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), the DOH said a total of 3,409 new cases have been reported.

"Average cases per day in January to March 2024 is 37," it noted.

During the first quarter, DOH said 998 cases are considered to be in advanced stages, with 302 deaths.

Sexual contact remains the most common mode of HIV transmission with 3,233 cases or 94 percent. DMS