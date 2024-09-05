JGSDF visited First Scout Ranger Regiment in Bulacan

Gen. Morishita Yasunori, chief of staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), visited the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) in Bulacan on Tuesday, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, Army's public affairs office chief, said during his visit Morishita was welcomed by the troops of the FSRR, led by its commander Brig. Gen. Isagani Criste.

"The FSRR troops welcomed the JGSDF Chief of Staff with their display of equipment and humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities," he said.

He said Morishita also had a capability tour during his visit at the FSRR headquarters in San Miguel, Bulacan.

Before his visit, Morishita also made a courtesy call to Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido in Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

Dema-ala said Galido also welcomed the visit of Tomoko Matsuzawa; Director for International Cooperation on Women, Peace and Security of the Japan Ministry of Defense and JGSDF.

"Ms. Matsuzawa and the JGSDF delegates also attended the Women, Peace and Security Forum with Chief of Staff Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Potenciano Camba and Philippine Army delegates," he said. Robina Asido/DMS