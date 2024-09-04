OWWA to launch version 2 of OFW e-card in Japan on October 19

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and GMA 7 will launch a new version of the Overseas Filpino Worker (OFW) ID on October 19 in Japan.

OWWA will be releasing version 2 of its Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) e-card and it will be issued by the Migrant Workers Office in Osaka.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio said this joint project was linked to the job fair that was held during the Japan-Philippine Friendship Week in August.

“OWWA will have a project in Japan on October 19. We will continue the event Balik Saya, Super Saya of GMA 7 with Sparkle artists. This was postponed because Japan was hit by a typhoon before us,” Ignacio said, referring to Typhoon “Shanshan” which struck Japan a few days ago.

“OWWA will launch new OWWA IDs where you will just wait, apply and it will appear…again, this is a complimentary service to the Friendship Week of the DMW,” he added.

The OWWA OFW e-card is a person’s proof of being an active member of OWWA which aims to fast-track access to different programs and services of the agencies.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said around 2,500 Filipinos applied for the job fair featuring jobs in Japan last month, which was the first country-specific job fair that was held.

“The style of the recruitment process is that applications are taken in, there will be a preliminary interview, then there will be a follow-through for further processing or further interview,” Cacdac told reporters.

“We know that the 2,500 or so applicants were subjected to that. They are not necessarily rejected. There is still a process but those are the figures we have of the job fair at the time,” he added.

Cacdac said the Friendship Week with various countries hosting OFWs was meant to “cultivate goodwill, ensure harmonious relations with Filipinos workers Filipino workers and their counterpart employers” and at the same time emphasize “the host country and the Philippines stand ready to assist those in the host country and their families who need assistance”.

He said that the Friendship Week with Japan was the tenth one held by the DMW.

Members can check their membership status through OWWA’s mobile application or send their name and a copy of their passport to OWWA Osaka through Facebook Messenger.

To apply for an OWWA OFW e-card, a member should scan the QR code found on the OWWA Osaka Facebook page. Then they would be asked to fill up an online registration form and provide a picture and an e-signature.

MWO Osaka will then release their e-card during OWWA’s membership promotion event with GMA 7. Jaspearl Tan/DMS