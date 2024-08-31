DOH urges public to follow standard minimum precaution to prevent spread of mpox

With five active cases in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) is urging the public to practice standard minimum precaution to prevent the continued transmission of mpox.

In its updated interim guidelines, the DOH said the public should avoid close and skin-to-skin contact, such as sexual contact, kissing, hugging, and cuddling with individuals who are suspect, probable, or confirmed cases of mpox.

If contact is unavoidable due to the need for care, caregivers must follow proper prevention and control measures, including the use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

The DOH said the public must do frequent and proper hand hygiene with alcohol-based hand rub or hand-washing, when hands are soiled or contaminated.

It said the public must also ensure that objects and surfaces suspected of being contaminated with the virus, or handled by an infectious person, are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The DOH said the public must also avoid contact with animals, particularly mammals, that may carry the virus.

As for travelers, the DOH said they must be aware of risk and prevalence of mpox transmission in their respective destinations, and are expected to follow regulations by authorities, conveyance operators, and airport and seaport terminal management. DMS